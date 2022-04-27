Welcome to the INDY's 2022 primary endorsements!

Here you'll find our recommendations in 29 races covering the US House and Senate, the state legislature, sheriffs, judges, district attorneys, town council and county board of commissioners candidates, and more. It's a lot, and for some of these races, we couldn't pick just one candidate—so we endorsed two.

Click the links below to learn more about our choices. We've also included a printable voting guide to take with you to the polls. Early voting starts tomorrow (April 28) and Election Day is May 17. Be sure to cast your ballot and make your voice heard.

Endorsements:

U.S. Senate & House

North Carolina Senate & House

Durham County

Wake County

Orange County

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.