A Week in the Life: Here’s What’s Happened Since the INDY Went to Press Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tuesday, June 16

A Raleigh statue of former News & Observer editor Josephus Daniels, who helped incite the Wilmington Massacre of 1898, is removed by his descendants.

The Wake County School Board votes to rename Daniels Middle School, also named after Josephus Daniels. The new name comes from the historic Oberlin freedman’s community in Raleigh.

Wednesday, June 17

State legislators approve a one-time bonus and step-increase raises for teachers.

UNC lifted its moratorium on renaming campus buildings in an 11-2 vote. The decision came after an alumni-led petition demanding that the rule be lifted gathered nearly 10,000 signatures.

Thursday, June 18

Raleigh Police arrest a Black minor protesting downtown. A video circulates online, showing police dragging the juvenile across the ground.

Governor Roy Cooper announces all 31,200 inmates in N.C. prisons will be tested for COVID-19 over the next two months.

Friday, June 19

In an unanimous vote, the Board of Governors elects Peter Hans, current N.C. Community College System head, as the new president of the UNC System.

Charges against the juvenile and adult protesters from the day prior are dropped and RPD launches an investigation into officer conduct at the incident.

In Durham, protesters paint “ DEFUND ” in front of the Durham County Police Department. They also paint “ FUND ” in front of Durham County Human Services.

DEFUND in front of the Durham County Police Department. They also paint FUND in front of Durham County Human Services. Protesters in Raleigh tear down two Confederate statues from the state Capitol grounds.

A new mandate goes into effect in Raleigh that makes wearing face masks in public mandatory.

Saturday, June 20

Roy Cooper orders all remaining Confederate statues on state Capitol grounds to be removed. Two are immediately taken down by work crews.

Sunday, June 21

The last Confederate statue in Raleigh’s Union Square is removed by cranes. Removing the 75-foot stone obelisk underneath that statue proved more difficult; crews gave up after spending the whole day trying to lift it.

Monday, June 22

A Raleigh firm files four lawsuits in Durham County against PSNC Energy companies on behalf of those killed and injured in the Brightleaf Square gas explosion in April 2019.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.