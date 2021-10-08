Orange County Races and Candidates

Orange County Election Guide

Of the four major municipalities that comprise Orange County, all have elections this year for mayoral and town council seats. We will endorse in the races in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough.

In Chapel Hill, four candidates are running for mayor; the mayor serves a two-year term. Additionally, eight candidates are running for four open seats on the town council and will serve four-year terms. In Carrboro, two candidates are running for mayor; the mayor serves a two-year term. Additionally, five candidates are running for three open seats on the town council and will serve four-year terms. In Hillsborough, Mayor Jenn Weaver is running unopposed. The mayor of Hillsborough serves a two-year term. Additionally, three candidates are running for two open seats on the board of commissioners and will serve four-year terms. Finally, three seats on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education are up for grabs. We will endorse in these races as well.

If you’re an Orange County voter, please take some time to read our candidate questionnaires and elections coverage before you head out to the polls. Early voting begins this Thursday, October 14. We will publish our endorsements on Wednesday, so check back then to see who we’ve picked to represent the residents of Orange County!

Chapel Hill

Mayor

Pam Hemminger | Questionnaire

Hongbin Gu | Questionnaire

Zachary Boyce has not returned a questionnaire

Town Council

Robert Beasley | Questionnaire

Camille Berry | Questionnaire

Paris Miller-Foushee | Questionnaire

Vimala Rajendran | Questionnaire

Adam Searing | Questionnaire

Karen Stegman | Questionnaire

Andrew Creech and Jeffrey Hoagland have not returned questionnaires

Carrboro

Mayor

Damon Seils | Questionnaire

Michael Benson has not returned a questionnaire

Town Council

Barbara Foushee | Questionnaire

Jacquelyn Gist | Questionnaire

Randee Haven-O'Donnell | Questionnaire

Daniel Nowell | Questionnaire

Aja Kelleher has not returned a questionnaire

Hillsborough

Mayor

Jennifer Weaver | Questionnaire

Commissioners

Robert English | Questionnaire

Kathleen Ferguson | Questionnaire

Anna Linvill | Questionnaire

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Board of Education

George Griffin | Questionnaire

Riza Jenkins | Questionnaire

Mike Sharp | Questionnaire

Ryan Jackson, Meredith Pruitt, and Timothy Sookram have not returned questionnaires

