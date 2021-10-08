Orange County Races and Candidates

Orange County Election Guide
Of the four major municipalities that comprise Orange County, all have elections this year for mayoral and town council seats. We will endorse in the races in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough.
In Chapel Hill, four candidates are running for mayor; the mayor serves a two-year term. Additionally, eight candidates are running for four open seats on the town council and will serve four-year terms. In Carrboro, two candidates are running for mayor; the mayor serves a two-year term. Additionally, five candidates are running for three open seats on the town council and will serve four-year terms. In Hillsborough, Mayor Jenn Weaver is running unopposed. The mayor of Hillsborough serves a two-year term. Additionally, three candidates are running for two open seats on the board of commissioners and will serve four-year terms. Finally, three seats on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education are up for grabs. We will endorse in these races as well.
If you’re an Orange County voter, please take some time to read our candidate questionnaires and elections coverage before you head out to the polls. Early voting begins this Thursday, October 14. We will publish our endorsements on Wednesday, so check back then to see who we’ve picked to represent the residents of Orange County!
Chapel Hill
Mayor
Pam Hemminger | Questionnaire
Hongbin Gu | Questionnaire
Zachary Boyce has not returned a questionnaire
Town Council
Robert Beasley | Questionnaire
Camille Berry | Questionnaire
Paris Miller-Foushee | Questionnaire
Vimala Rajendran | Questionnaire
Adam Searing | Questionnaire
Karen Stegman | Questionnaire
Andrew Creech and Jeffrey Hoagland have not returned questionnaires
Carrboro
Mayor
Damon Seils | Questionnaire
Michael Benson has not returned a questionnaire
Town Council
Barbara Foushee | Questionnaire
Jacquelyn Gist | Questionnaire
Randee Haven-O'Donnell | Questionnaire
Daniel Nowell | Questionnaire
Aja Kelleher has not returned a questionnaire
Hillsborough
Mayor
Jennifer Weaver | Questionnaire
Commissioners
Robert English | Questionnaire
Kathleen Ferguson | Questionnaire
Anna Linvill | Questionnaire
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
Board of Education
George Griffin | Questionnaire
Riza Jenkins | Questionnaire
Mike Sharp | Questionnaire
Ryan Jackson, Meredith Pruitt, and Timothy Sookram have not returned questionnaires
